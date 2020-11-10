UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Steady At Open After Huge Gains

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:41 PM

European stocks steady at open after huge gains

European stocks steadied at the open Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden's US election victory

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :European stocks steadied at the open Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden's US election victory.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.

2 percent to 6,198.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.1 percent to 13,114.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,352.98.

London and Frankfurt closed up almost 5.0 percent Monday, while Paris rocketed 7.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Paris Frankfurt Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt’s mismanagement of  Wheat operations: Paki ..

10 minutes ago

Ivory Coast's Constitutional Council Confirms Ouat ..

4 minutes ago

Mali ex-president Amadou Toumani Toure dies aged 7 ..

5 minutes ago

Four killed, 3 injured in truck-rickshaw collision ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20,977 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

5 minutes ago

Five areas sealed in Rawalpindi over an increase i ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.