European stocks steady at open after huge gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :European stocks steadied at the open Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden's US election victory.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.

2 percent to 6,198.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.1 percent to 13,114.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,352.98.

London and Frankfurt closed up almost 5.0 percent Monday, while Paris rocketed 7.6 percent.