European Stocks Steady At Open After Huge Gains

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:55 PM

European stocks steady at open after huge gains

European stocks steadied at the open Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden's US election victory

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :European stocks steadied at the open Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden's US election victory.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 6,198.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.1 percent to 13,114.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,352.98.

London and Frankfurt closed up almost 5.0 percent Monday, while Paris rocketed 7.6 percent.

"A calmer more questioning mood is dominating on Tuesday... as the market acknowledges that there are still many questions surrounding Pfizer's vaccine announcement," noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Monday said their vaccine in Phase 3 trials proved 90-percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections and that they could seek emergency use approval shortly.

