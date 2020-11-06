European stocks steady at open after strong gains

European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Friday after strong gains across the week for global equities on US election developments

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Friday after strong gains across the week for global equities on US election developments.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 5,904.91 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 12,537.46 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent to 4,968.81.