European stocks steady at open after volatile trading

(@FahadShabbir)

London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets steadied at the open Thursday following recent volatile trading in the wake of Russia's operation in Ukraine.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.

1 percent to 7,434.22 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index fell 0.1 percent to 13,990.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 6,506.43.

Elsewhere, Brent North Sea crude oil surged close to $120 per barrel.