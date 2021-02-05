UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Steady At Open, Before US Jobs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:09 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets largely steadied at the start of trading on Friday as investors awaited key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,499.89 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index edged down 0.1 percent to 14,045.44 points while the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,627.84.

