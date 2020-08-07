European stocks steady, dollar rebounds before US jobs

European stock markets steadied and the dollar rallied Friday awaiting key jobs data in the United States, the country with the most coronavirus cases and deaths

"The US labor market report today is the first important indication of how the second wave of infections is affecting the economic recovery in the US," Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said.

"It is generally expected that the rise in employment has slowed considerably in July," she added, as a number of states reimposed lockdown measures to fight a fresh infection spike.

Meanwhile figures released Thursday showed that while new applications for jobless benefits dipped again last week to 1.2-million the economy is still struggling.

The dollar, which has weakened in recent weeks on US economic concerns resulting in record-highs for haven investment gold above $2,000 an ounce, rebounded Friday awaiting the jobs data.

"In the last few weeks investors have run away from the US dollar," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.

"This modest recovery of the greenback has slowed down gold's breakneck rally." The United States has seen a major coronavirus resurgence since the end of June, adding 2,060 deaths in 24 hours alone Thursday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed.

On Friday, Asian stock markets dropped on a new China-US political flare-up, while the mood was soured also by US lawmakers' slow negotiations on new economic stimulus -- all against a backdrop of surging virus infections.

China-US tensions were back on traders' minds after President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring US residents from doing any business with the Chinese parent companies of social media platforms TikTok and WeChat, citing national security concerns.

The move, which comes into force next month, is the latest salvo in a tech stand-off between the superpowers and adds to a laundry list of issues they have butted heads over in recent months, including Hong Kong, Huawei and the coronavirus.

Shares in WeChat parent Tencent sank 10 percent at one point in Hong Kong before ending down almost six percent.

"The US government is expected to follow up with more measures targeting Tencent," said Steven Leung, at UOB Kay Hian.

"Tencent's overseas expansion map now looks a bit uncertain, since some M&A deals, especially if its targets are based in the US, will face challenges." The latest tensions overshadowed data showing a surprise jump in Chinese exports for July.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 6,022.82 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 12,597.18 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 4,868.21 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,236.44 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 22,329.94 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.6 percent at 24,531.62 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,354.04 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 27,386.98 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1829 from $1.1884 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 105.69 yen from 105.52 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3090 from $1.3145 Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.29 pence from 90.34 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $41.55 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $44.73 a barrel