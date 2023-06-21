UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Steady, Pound Drops As UK Inflation Surprises

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 07:57 PM

European stocks steady, pound drops as UK inflation surprises

European stock markets steadied and the pound dropped Wednesday as traders reacted to news of stubbornly-high UK inflation that risks pushing Britain into recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):European stock markets steadied and the pound dropped Wednesday as traders reacted to news of stubbornly-high UK inflation that risks pushing Britain into recession.

With annual inflation unchanged at 8.7 percent in May when markets expected a fall, the Bank of England (BoE) could react more aggressive than thought Thursday by hiking its key interest rate by a half point according to analysts.

"The impact of further monetary tightening on the British economy is likely to hinder economic activity and ultimately cause a contraction," noted Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Ahead of the BoE decision, investors were braced for testimony to Congress due Wednesday from US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell.

His comments will be closely scrutinised for clues about the direction of the Fed's campaign to fight elevated inflation with interest-rate hikes.

The US central bank last week held rates steady after 10 straight increases, but signalled more hikes could come to bring prices under control.

The anxiety over Powell's testimony built on top of disappointment across market floors this week with Beijing's moves to try and revive the Chinese economy.

The People's Bank of China reduced its benchmark five-year rate by 10 basis points on Tuesday, less than the 15 points expected.

Uncertainty over the Chinese economy, which continues to show signs of weakness as the post-Covid rebound fades, also weighed on the yuan, which on Wednesday briefly fell past 7.2 per dollar for the first time since November.

"Developments in China... continue to point to a slower-than-predicted post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy," added Evangelista.

"With China's economy struggling to regain momentum, the headwinds for the global economy get stronger." The Shanghai stock market closed down 1.3 percent and Hong Kong lost two percent.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,572.84 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 16,131.14 Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,295.03 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,348.53 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 33,575.14 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.0 percent at 19,218.35 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 percent at 3,197.90 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 34,053.87 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0925 from $1.0918 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2710 from $1.2766 Dollar/yen: UP at 141.81 from 141.40 yen Euro/pound: UP at 85.98 pence from 85.50 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $76.07 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $71.38 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar China Bank London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York United Kingdom Euro Turkish Lira May November Congress Market From Top

Recent Stories

Bahawalpur police recovers stolen cash Rs 5 m

Bahawalpur police recovers stolen cash Rs 5 m

21 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC grants interim bail to Imran ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in two cases

21 minutes ago
 PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hass ..

PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hassan

21 minutes ago
 Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Pe ..

Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Persona Non Grata - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as c ..

Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as carbon costs lives

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.