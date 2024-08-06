European Stocks Steady, Tokyo Soars After Rout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM
European stock markets steadied Tuesday after Asian indices enjoyed some rebounds from a global rout fuelled by US recession fears
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) European stock markets steadied Tuesday after Asian indices enjoyed some rebounds from a global rout fuelled by US recession fears.
Tokyo, which suffered a record loss Monday, led the gains to close up more than 10 percent as traders bought beaten-down stocks caught up in a catastrophic start to the week for markets.
But analysts warned there would likely be more volatility to come even as Europe's main stock markets -- which had fallen far less sharply Monday than their Asian peers -- steadied Tuesday.
Monday's sell-off followed data Friday showing fewer US jobs than expected were created last month, while another report pointed to continuing weakness in the manufacturing sector.
That led to warnings the US Federal Reserve had kept rates at more than two-decade highs for too long and risked causing a recession.
It meanwhile triggered market speculation that the US central bank could carry out an emergency cut to interest rates ahead of an expected reduction next month.
The dollar rose against main rivals Tuesday.
"Volatility persists" in markets, noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, adding that "emergency intervention from the Fed seems unlikely".
While Wall Street's three main indices suffered Monday -- the Nasdaq ended with a loss of more than three percent -- a forecast-beating read on the key US services sector provided some solace.
Tokyo had plunged 12 percent Monday, while the losses were far less severe in Europe.
London edged higher nearing the half-way stage Tuesday, while Paris dipped and Frankfurt flattened.
"Investors shouldn't assume this relative calm means markets are back to behaving rationally again," said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The technology sector was most hit by the global selloff on fears its sharp rally in recent times had been overdone.
It made a recovery Tuesday, while UK banking stocks saw solid gains after the Bank of England confirmed in a study that the UK's biggest lenders could be wound down without taxpayer bailouts in the event of a fresh financial crisis.
In foreign exchange trading Tuesday, the yen's rally against the dollar ran out of puff.
The Japanese unit, which hit a near four-decade low in July, later surged thanks in part to the Bank of Japan last week hiking interest rates.
- Key figures around 1115 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,017.90 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,132.43
Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 17,344.16
Euro STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,572.78
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 10.2 percent at 34,675.46 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 16,647.34 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2,867.28 (close)
New York - Dow: DOWN 2.6 percent at 38,703.27 (close)
Dollar/yen: UP at 145.11 yen from 144.05 yen on Monday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0910 from $1.0959
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2695 from $1.2773
Euro/pound: UP at 85.92 pence from 85.77 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.7 percent at $76.82 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $73.51 per barrel
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Business
-
US trade gap narrows less than expected in June54 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20243 hours ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations13 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout15 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout14 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations14 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide14 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain15 hours ago