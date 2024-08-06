Open Menu

European Stocks Steady, Tokyo Soars After Rout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM

European stocks steady, Tokyo soars after rout

European stock markets steadied Tuesday after Asian indices enjoyed some rebounds from a global rout fuelled by US recession fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) European stock markets steadied Tuesday after Asian indices enjoyed some rebounds from a global rout fuelled by US recession fears.

Tokyo, which suffered a record loss Monday, led the gains to close up more than 10 percent as traders bought beaten-down stocks caught up in a catastrophic start to the week for markets.

But analysts warned there would likely be more volatility to come even as Europe's main stock markets -- which had fallen far less sharply Monday than their Asian peers -- steadied Tuesday.

Monday's sell-off followed data Friday showing fewer US jobs than expected were created last month, while another report pointed to continuing weakness in the manufacturing sector.

That led to warnings the US Federal Reserve had kept rates at more than two-decade highs for too long and risked causing a recession.

It meanwhile triggered market speculation that the US central bank could carry out an emergency cut to interest rates ahead of an expected reduction next month.

The dollar rose against main rivals Tuesday.

"Volatility persists" in markets, noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, adding that "emergency intervention from the Fed seems unlikely".

While Wall Street's three main indices suffered Monday -- the Nasdaq ended with a loss of more than three percent -- a forecast-beating read on the key US services sector provided some solace.

Tokyo had plunged 12 percent Monday, while the losses were far less severe in Europe.

London edged higher nearing the half-way stage Tuesday, while Paris dipped and Frankfurt flattened.

"Investors shouldn't assume this relative calm means markets are back to behaving rationally again," said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The technology sector was most hit by the global selloff on fears its sharp rally in recent times had been overdone.

It made a recovery Tuesday, while UK banking stocks saw solid gains after the Bank of England confirmed in a study that the UK's biggest lenders could be wound down without taxpayer bailouts in the event of a fresh financial crisis.

In foreign exchange trading Tuesday, the yen's rally against the dollar ran out of puff.

The Japanese unit, which hit a near four-decade low in July, later surged thanks in part to the Bank of Japan last week hiking interest rates.

- Key figures around 1115 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,017.90 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,132.43

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 17,344.16

Euro STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,572.78

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 10.2 percent at 34,675.46 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 16,647.34 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2,867.28 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 2.6 percent at 38,703.27 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 145.11 yen from 144.05 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0910 from $1.0959

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2695 from $1.2773

Euro/pound: UP at 85.92 pence from 85.77 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.7 percent at $76.82 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $73.51 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Dollar Europe Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United Kingdom Japan Euro July Stocks Market Event From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business