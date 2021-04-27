UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Subdued At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

European stocks subdued at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets diverged in opening deals on Tuesday after earlier losses in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index firmed 0.1 percent compared with the closing level on Monday, to stand at 6,969.72 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index fell almost 0.1 percent to 6,270.66 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.2 percent to 15,266.46.

Markets dipped in Asia ahead of this week's key events including the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, Joe Biden's State of the Union address, and tech earnings.

