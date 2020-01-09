UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Surge At The Open

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:44 PM

European stocks surge at the open

European stocks jumped higher at the start of trading on Thursday, joining a global rally as investors welcome indications that Iran and United States want to avoid a conflict

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :European stocks jumped higher at the start of trading on Thursday, joining a global rally as investors welcome indications that Iran and United States want to avoid a conflict.

Ten minutes into trading London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.4 percent to 7,604.39 points, the DAX 20 in Frankfurt shot 1.2 percent higher to 13,478.75 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.6 percent to 6,064.75.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran London Paris Frankfurt United States Stocks

Recent Stories

20 killed as passenger bus rolls over in northern ..

59 seconds ago

PC-I for Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) ..

1 minute ago

“Plea Bargain, becoming approver and long detent ..

9 minutes ago

Maas Praises Trump's Statement on Iran as Contribu ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

3 minutes ago

'Prevailing situation in Middle East, matter of co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.