European stocks surge at the open

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :European stocks jumped higher at the start of trading on Thursday, joining a global rally as investors welcome indications that Iran and United States want to avoid a conflict.

Ten minutes into trading London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.4 percent to 7,604.39 points, the DAX 20 in Frankfurt shot 1.2 percent higher to 13,478.75 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.6 percent to 6,064.75.