UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Surge In Early Deals 01 July 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:06 PM

European stocks surge in early deals 01 July 2019

European stock markets rose sharply in initial trading on Monday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, largely thanks to optimism over future US-China trade talks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose sharply in initial trading on Monday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, largely thanks to optimism over future US-China trade talks.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 0.9 percent to 7,494.40 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 soared 1.6 percent to 12,594.35 points and the Paris CAC 40 rallied 1.0 percent to 5,593.14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Zardari’s arrest in Park Lane case raises alarm ..

10 minutes ago

Civilians among 15 dead in Israeli strikes in Syri ..

42 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) issues time-sc ..

15 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 28 Kashmiris

15 minutes ago

Schools in Sindh reopened after summer vacations

15 minutes ago

Aamir Liaquat trolls Major Adnan Sami over Pak-Ind ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.