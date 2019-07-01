European stocks surge in early deals 01 July 2019

(@imziishan)

European stock markets rose sharply in initial trading on Monday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, largely thanks to optimism over future US-China trade talks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose sharply in initial trading on Monday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, largely thanks to optimism over future US-China trade talks.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 0.9 percent to 7,494.40 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 soared 1.6 percent to 12,594.35 points and the Paris CAC 40 rallied 1.0 percent to 5,593.14.