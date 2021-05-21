European stocks trade mixed at open

European stock markets diverged Friday, one day after rebounding on economic optimism, as dealers mulled a mixed performance in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :European stock markets diverged Friday, one day after rebounding on economic optimism, as dealers mulled a mixed performance in Asia.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,013.02 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose by 0.4 percent to 15,425.

21 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 6,374.60.

European equities had rallied Thursday after EU member states reached a deal paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate to open up travel in Europe.

Wall Street jumped overnight following another positive reading on US jobless claims.

However, Asia wavered on Friday as investors balanced economic optimism against stubborn fears of high inflation.