UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Trade Mixed At Open

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:19 PM

European stocks trade mixed at open

European stock markets diverged Friday, one day after rebounding on economic optimism, as dealers mulled a mixed performance in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :European stock markets diverged Friday, one day after rebounding on economic optimism, as dealers mulled a mixed performance in Asia.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,013.02 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose by 0.4 percent to 15,425.

21 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 6,374.60.

European equities had rallied Thursday after EU member states reached a deal paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate to open up travel in Europe.

Wall Street jumped overnight following another positive reading on US jobless claims.

However, Asia wavered on Friday as investors balanced economic optimism against stubborn fears of high inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe London Paris Frankfurt Reading Market Asia

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

5 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

PAC Kamra hands over three JF-17 Thunder aircrat t ..

55 seconds ago

Moscow Calls on US, EU Not to Meddle in Moldova's ..

57 seconds ago

Australian schoolchildren cut class to renew clima ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery exports increase 38.73% in 10 months

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.