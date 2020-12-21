European stocks tumble at open, pound sharply lower

European stock markets plunged at the open Monday and the pound was sharply lower against the dollar as a new highly infectious strain of coronavirus found in Britain sent traders running for cover

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets plunged at the open Monday and the pound was sharply lower against the Dollar as a new highly infectious strain of coronavirus found in Britain sent traders running for cover.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down around 2.0 percent, while eurozone indices crashed 2.0-3.0 percent -- with trade impacted also by Britain and the EU failing again to reach a post-Brexit trade.