European Stocks Waver At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:48 PM

European stocks waver at open

European stock markets opened Tuesday on a mixed note with London down but Frankfurt and Paris edging higher

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened Tuesday on a mixed note with London down but Frankfurt and Paris edging higher.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index fell 0.2 percent to 6,519.

14 points compared with Monday's closing level, as investors digested news of Britain's rising unemployment rate.

On the upside in the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained almost 0.1 percent to 5,532.91 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased by a similar proportion to stand at 13,232.91.

