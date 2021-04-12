European stocks waver at open 12 april 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets wavered at the open on Monday, starting the week on a relatively stable note after earlier losses in Asia.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index eased 0.2 percent to 6,900.32 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index firmed 0.2 percent to 15,259.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,170.34.