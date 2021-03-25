UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Waver At Open 25 March 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:25 PM

Europe's main stock markets wavered Thursday in opening deals amid ongoing coronavirus concerns despite a largely upbeat session in Asia

Europe's main stock markets wavered Thursday in opening deals amid ongoing coronavirus concerns despite a largely upbeat session in Asia.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose almost 0.1 percent to 6,716.75 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index retreated 0.2 percent to 14,587.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.2 percent to 5,933.71.

Optimism over the pace of economic recovery continues to be offset by worries about rising infections across Europe and the continent's vaccine struggles against a backdrop of concern over inflation.

