European stocks waver at open 30 July 2019

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:54 PM

Europe's main stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Tuesday, with London ahead but eurozone counterparts nudging into negative territory

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Tuesday, with London ahead but eurozone counterparts nudging into negative territory.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top British companies rose 0.

2 percent to 7,702.15 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index declined 0.2 percent to 12,397.31 points and the Paris erased just under 0.1 percent to stand at 5,597.87.

