European stocks waver at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets wavered at the open on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,344.84 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 percent to 13,202.03 pointsbut the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 5,911.83 compared with Wednesday's closing level.