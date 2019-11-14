UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Waver At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:13 PM

European stock markets wavered at the open on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 7,344.84 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 percent to 13,202.03 pointsbut the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 5,911.83 compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 percent to 13,202.03 pointsbut the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 5,911.83 compared with Wednesday's closing level.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

