European stocks waver at open

European stock markets diverged in opening trade on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies down 0.2 percent at 7,141.15 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets diverged in opening trade on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies down 0.2 percent at 7,141.15 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.3 percent to 13,023.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 5,746.25, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.