UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Waver At Open, London Hit By Inflation Spike

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

European stocks waver at open, London hit by inflation spike

Europe's main stock markets wavered at the open on Wednesday, with London dented by news of surging inflation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets wavered at the open on Wednesday, with London dented by news of surging inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,310.09 points as data showed UK annual inflation spiked to a near decade-high in October on higher energy bills.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index rose 0.1 percent to 16,266.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,153.88.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt United Kingdom October Market

Recent Stories

Japan Expresses Regret at Visit of South Korean Po ..

Japan Expresses Regret at Visit of South Korean Police Chief to Disputed Islands

21 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 194 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 194 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

23 seconds ago
 Farrukh hopeful for smooth sailing of all govt bil ..

Farrukh hopeful for smooth sailing of all govt bills

25 seconds ago
 Aussie researchers seek undiscovered planets with ..

Aussie researchers seek undiscovered planets with potential for life

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved over demise of mother of senior jo ..

Farrukh grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist

2 minutes ago
 Glencore sells Australia gold, copper mine for $72 ..

Glencore sells Australia gold, copper mine for $729 mn

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.