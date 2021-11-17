European Stocks Waver At Open, London Hit By Inflation Spike
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:53 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets wavered at the open on Wednesday, with London dented by news of surging inflation.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,310.09 points as data showed UK annual inflation spiked to a near decade-high in October on higher energy bills.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index rose 0.1 percent to 16,266.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,153.88.