European Stocks Waver In Early Deals

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:42 PM

European stock markets wavered in early deals on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost 0.1 percent at 7,463.47 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets wavered in early deals on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost 0.1 percent at 7,463.47 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.3 percent to 13,750.94 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 percent to 6,106.03 compared with Wednesday's closing levels.

