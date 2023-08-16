Open Menu

European Stocks Waver On China Woes, US Rate Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:48 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):European markets wavered Wednesday following a drop in Asian markets on concerns about the Chinese economy and investor fears of a further Fed rate hike.

While European markets slid on opening, they began to recover following the release of UK inflation data showing it dipped to a 15-month low.

"All eyes are on the European GDP and industrial production data this morning" for July, said Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

The British pound strengthened on the inflation data -- although the UK still has the highest rate of inflation among G7 nations, and the drop might not be enough to prevent another rate hike next month.

"The result will likely elicit only a slight sense of relief in the government and at the Bank of England," said Richard Flax, Moneyfarm chief investment officer.

Another focus Wednesday will be the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, which investors will be scouring for insight on the bank's interest rate outlook.

Analysts expect the minutes to show "that the Fed officials remain cautious despite the latest fall in inflation numbers," Ozkardeskaya said.

A bounce in July sales reported in the US on Tuesday, boosted by online spending, showed that consumption has proven more robust than expected, even as the US economy cools.

Comments by Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari on Tuesday also added to concerns that the US central bank is not yet done with rate hikes in its battle to tame inflation.

While inflation may be moving in the right direction, it is still higher than the Federal Reserve would like and it is too early to declare victory, said Kashkari, a member of the Fed's interest-rate-setting committee.

"I'm not ready to say that we're done, but I'm seeing positive signs," Kashkari told a conference.

