European Stocks Wobble In Early Deals 16 July 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

European stocks wobble in early deals 16 July 2019

Europe's stock markets wobbled in early deals on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent to 7,535.57 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also rose 0.1 percent to 12,400.64 points, while the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 5,576.78.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also rose 0.1 percent to 12,400.64 points, while the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 5,576.78.

