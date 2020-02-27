UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European, Tokyo Stocks Slump As Virus Takes Hold Outside China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

European, Tokyo stocks slump as virus takes hold outside China

European and the Tokyo stock markets slumped once again Thursday as new coronavirus infections surged outside China

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :European and the Tokyo stock markets slumped once again Thursday as new coronavirus infections surged outside China.

While the markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong both closed higher, Europe was a sea of red with London, Frankfurt, Paris and Italy all down around 2.0 percent approaching the half-way mark.

Tokyo closed with a loss of 2.1 percent.

Oil prices also tumbled more than two percent, while the Yen gained as traders turned to a traditional haven in times of economic turbulence.

"The stock market sell-off has picked up pace once more, with European markets... heavily in the red on continued fears of a global coronavirus pandemic," remarked Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"What was a centralised focus on Italian containment efforts has now turned into a European-wide crisis as new cases pop up throughout the continent." President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that France was preparing for a jump in the number of coronavirus cases, adding "we are going to have to deal with it as best we can".

Visiting staff at a Paris hospital where the first French person carrying the new coronavirus died Tuesday, Macron added: "We are facing a crisis, an epidemic that is coming." President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to ease concerns, telling reporters that he did not think it "inevitable" that COVID-19 would continue to spread throughout the United States.

But in Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called on schools to close nationwide from Monday for several weeks to prevent the spread.

Around 2,800 people have died in China and more than 80,000 have been infected. There have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases in dozens of other countries, raising fears of a pandemic.

Investors are growing increasingly fearful about the economic impact with several big companies including Apple, microsoft and drinks giant Diageo expecting sales to be hit.

The virus continues to spread meanwhile, with Brazil reporting Latin America's first case, and Greece, Georgia, Norway and Pakistan following suit.

Shanghai's stock market nonetheless closed up 0.1 percent as the virus appeared to be easing in China, while Hong Kong reversed earlier losses to end up 0.3 percent.

Still, observers warned of worse to come for markets.

"There is still so much more uncertainty around how coronavirus is going to spread, particularly in the US," said Katie Koch at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The panic-selling has seen investors rush into haven investments, with the yield on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries around record lows, while oil is being battered by concerns about plunging demand.

Both main crude contracts are down about one-fifth this year and were sitting at more than 12-month lows Thursday.

- Key figures around 1130 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.9 percent at 6,907.77 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 2.2 percent at 12,489.78 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.2 percent at 5,559.33 Milan - FTSE MIB: DOWN 1.8 percent at 22,995.78 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 2.3 percent at 3,495.10 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 21,948.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 26,778.62 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,991.33 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 26,957.59 (close) Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.12 from 110.43 at 2200 GMT Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0939 from $1.0881 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2867 from $1.2905 Euro/pound: UP at 85.02 pence from 84.32 penceBrent Crude: DOWN 2.0 percent at $52.36 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.2 percent at $47.67

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Europe China France Norway Oil Trump Died London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Milan Tokyo New York Italy Brazil Georgia Japan United States Greece Euro Apple Market All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

7 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

9 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

12 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

25 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi inaugurates tree plantation campaig ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates Complaint Cell to addre ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.