European Tourism Industry Asks Authorities Not To Introduce Travel Restrictions

The European tourism industry has appealed in a letter to the European Union authorities not to impose travel restrictions ahead of the winter holidays

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021)

"Given the latest epidemiological developments across Europe, and ahead of the approaching festive season, a broad group of key travel and tourism stakeholders is urging Member States to better coordinate and align their heath and travel policy responses to avoid re-imposing restrictions to the freedom of movement across Europe," the statement, shared by the European Travel Commission, says.

The lobby groups warned that new travel restrictions will negatively affect the already struggling European tourism industry by putting up to 900,000 jobs at risk and costing the sector around 35 billion Euros ($40 billion) in 2021 and 143.7 billion euro if they remain for the majority of next year.

At the same time, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the current epidemiological situation travel restrictions are ineffective in reducing virus transmission, hospitalizations, or deaths, the statement added.

Additionally, the consortium called on EU member states to align their COVID-19 responses and to adopt a universal approach to vaccination, COVID passports, testing and other measures.

The statement was signed by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the European Travel Commission (ETC), the European Tourism Association (ETOA), as well as representatives of airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and hotels.

The appeal comes following news of several European countries announcing new COVID-19 restrictions following a rise in the number of new cases. As such, Austria has imposed a national COVID-19 lockdown starting Monday.

