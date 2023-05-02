European Union delegation visits SCCI

A delegation of European Union led by First Counsellors European Union (EU) of Pakistan Daniel Clauss visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A delegation of European Union led by First Counsellors European Union (EU) of Pakistan Daniel Clauss visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

Commercial Counsellors (Embassy of Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden, Poland) and European Union (EU) Adviser Economy and Trade, Husnanin A Iftikhar also present.

During the meeting, SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir highlighted the importance of GSP Plus and its continuation to support the SME sector of Pakistan, as the EU was the largest trading partner for Pakistan.

He emphasized on 'Ease of visa policy' and special consideration to visa applications with SCCI recommendation, to exporters of Sialkot, giving them easy access to markets in Europe to enhance bilateral trade.

He said that indeed Pakistan's strong relations with the European Union were most important based on mutual cooperation, trust, shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and cultural and economic liberalism.

Wahub said that relationships between European countries and Pakistan had grown up in recent years in various fields. I would especially thank the EU for extending the GSP plus status to Pakistan.

He said that Sialkot greatly values this kind gesture of EU's GSP Plus Status and hoped it continue in the best interest of Pakistan, to further sustain and strengthen trade and diplomatic relations.

More than 78 per cent of Pakistan's export enters the EU at most concessional rates, he added.

The SCCI SVP said that today, EU was one of the Pakistan's largest trading partners and the biggest market for Pakistan exports with the total EU-Pakistan bilateral trade reaching 12.2 billion Euros in 2021.

He said that Pakistan's exports to the EU were dominated by textiles and clothing as well as leather products while Pakistan's imports from the EU mainly comprise of mechanical and electrical machinery as well as chemical and pharmaceutical products.

However, I firmly believe that there was immense potential for other Made in Sialkot goods, especially the quality products of Sialkot including surgical instruments, sports goods, gloves and musical instruments etc, he added.

First Counsellor European Union (EU) of Pakistan Daniel Clauss said that European Union (EU) was keen to establish strong trade relations with Pakistan.

He stressed the need for making some effective and positive measures to boost the mutual trade ties between European Union (EU) and Pakistan.

He said that GSP Plus Status for Pakistan was to help Pakistan to promote its trade and exports to the EU countries, as the Pakistan business community must get the full benefits of the GSP Plus.

First Counsellor European Union (EU) of Pakistan discussed various ideas for providing support to the SME sector, with the focus on creating linkages within the EU to open new markets for the products.

He appreciated the role of SCCI in boosting industrial activities in the region.

The First Counsellor European Union (EU) of Pakistan urged the business community to play its pivotal role in ensuring the complete and concrete implementation by Pakistan on all the conventions of GSP Plus for getting the full benefits of the GSP Plus Status for Pakistan.

He said the EU was the biggest export market for Pakistani goods.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Marian Nouman, Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan, Chairperson Legal AidCommittee Lubna Tubassam, Executive Members Lubna Tabassam, SCCI executivecommittee members and the business community.