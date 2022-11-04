European Union Gas Storage Facilities 95% Full - Gas Infrastructure Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The European Union has filled its underground gas storage (UGS) facilities to 95%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

European UGS are now 95.02% full, containing a total of 103 billion cubic meters of gas, as of November 2 gas day, which ended at 04:00 GMT on November 3, the data showed.

The daily increase stands at an estimated 0.1 percentage points, according to the GIE.

The EU's largest gas reserves, accounting for over 60% of the bloc' s total, are found in Germany (23.7 billion cubic meters), Italy (17.9 billion) and Austria (8.7 billion).

The total capacity of European UGS is about 110 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, gas stored in underground facilities accounts for only 25-30% of all gas consumed in Europe in winter.

Following the military operation in Ukraine launched by Russia on February 24 and EU sanctions imposed against Moscow, the European Union has been facing an energy crisis and racing to fill its gas reserves in time for the heating season. According to the European Commission, 19 out of 27 EU member states have storage tanks. EU rules required that all countries must have filled their facilities to at least 80% by November 1. As of October 17, Latvia was the only country that failed to meet the target on time, with its reserves filled by less than 60%.