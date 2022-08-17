UrduPoint.com

European Union Gas Storage Filled By 75% - Gas Infrastructure Operators

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

European Union Gas Storage Filled by 75% - Gas Infrastructure Operators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in the European Union are filled by 75%, the association of gas infrastructure operators, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), said on Wednesday.

The GIE registered an increase of 0.34 percentage points in UGS volumes from August 15 to August 16, reaching an average of 75%. At the same time, according to the association, eight out of 19 EU countries, namely Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, have filled their underground gas storage facilities by more than 80%.

In June, the European Union adopted new rules according to which the gas storage facilities should be filled up to 80% by November 1, 2022, and up to 90% in subsequent years.

According to Rystad Energy analysts, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European market in July remained high and even slightly increased compared to the previous month.

In June, LNG deliveries from the United States outpaced pipeline exports from Russia for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, gas supplies from Russia in transit through Ukraine and via Nord Stream 1 remain limited. Pumping through Nord Stream 1 is expected at the level of about 31 million cubic meters on Thursday, according to the data from operator Nord Stream AG.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada, where it was sent for repairs, due to Western sanctions. On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Canada France European Union Nord Same Spain Belgium Portugal Poland Czech Republic United States Sweden Denmark June July August November Gas Market From Million Siemens

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

2 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

4 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.