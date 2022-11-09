UrduPoint.com

Published November 09, 2022

European Union to Allocate $2.5Bln in Financial Aid to Ukraine in November - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The European Union will allocate $2.5 billion in macro financial assistance to Ukraine by the end of November, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"Since February the EU, its Member States and the European Financial institutions have provided 19.7 billion Euros ($19.78 billion) to support economic, social and financial resilience of Ukraine, military assistance comes on top of that amount. We expect the next payment of 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of macro financial assistance to reach Kiev by the end of this month," Dombrovksis said during a press conference.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their financial and military support for Kiev.

On October 3, Dombrovskis signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine on the allocation of $5 billion in tranches in October, November and December. The tranche is part of the macro-financial support package of up to $9 billion offered by the EU to Kiev on May 18, of which $1 billion was already disbursed in August and another $2 billion allocated in October.

