European Wind Energy Declines To 10% Week-on-Week - Wind Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

European Wind Energy Declines to 10% Week-on-Week - Wind Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Wind generation in Europe declined sharply by 7.36 percentage points to 9.99% of total electricity generation last week, according to the WindEurope association's data.

The wind power generation was at the level of 7-8% most of the week and increased to 10-14% only by weekend.

Meanwhile, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited, as Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, is still out of operation due to technical malfunctions, while Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point. Sudzha remains the only station pumping Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, with average daily supplies at the level of 40-43 million cubic meters.

The European Union continues to pump gas into underground storage facilities. The underground gas storage facilities are 87.41% full, with an average daily increase of 0.3 percentage points. In total, the bloc has accumulated about 94.57 billion cubic meters so far, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe.

The heating season in Europe is expected to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed to November. Meanwhile, gas storage facilities account for 25-30% of all gas consumed in Europe in winter.

