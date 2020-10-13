UrduPoint.com
Europeans Prefer Eco-Friendly Policies Over COVID-19 Economic Recovery - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Europeans want the European Union to prioritize environmental issues over the post-pandemic economic recovery over the next five years, a new poll commissioned by the Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe has found.

"Overall, 49 percent of Europeans surveyed said they want the EU to prioritise working for the environment and a sustainable future. This compares to 43 percent who said they wanted the EU to prioritise helping European countries recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus and lockdown measures," the release stated.

According to the poll, between 43 percent and 64 percent of residents in ten out of 11 surveyed countries say that going green should be a priority for the EU over the next 5 years.

At the same time, the poll highlighted a strong North-South divide when it comes to the EU's economic recovery plan.

"Around two thirds (65-66%) of those in Spain, Greece and Portugal and a majority in Italy (58%), said they wanted the EU to prioritise economic recovery, compared to only about a quarter of Germans (28%), Swedes (26%) and Danes (25%)," the release read.

Citizens were also asked whether they thought their lives would be better, worse, or the same if the European Union no longer existed. The polls revealed that 44 percent of those surveyed said their lives would be "slightly worse" or "much worse" without the EU, versus 21 percent who thought they would be "slightly better" or "much better" without the European Union, and 20 percent who expected no difference either way.

The polling was conducted ahead of Friends of Europe's annual high-level roundtable event ” State of Europe ”  which kicked off online on Monday.

The survey was conducted by YouGov from September-October 2020 among 10,500 European citizens from 11 EU Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Sweden and Denmark). Participants were asked to choose from a list of policy areas they think the EU should prioritize over the next 5 years.

