UrduPoint.com

Europe's Energy Crisis Self-Made - Linde Engineering CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Europe's Energy Crisis Self-Made - Linde Engineering CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Europe's gas crunch is self-inflicted inasmuch as European Union member states failed to secure a source of natural gas at a time when demand from recovering economies exceeded supply, Juergen Nowicki, the CEO of global industrial gases and engineering company Linde Engineering, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I would say Russia hasn't done anything wrong and Europe is in self-made problem now. Also, I think it is a temporary problem and it will go away. Competition and competitive prices are good for business and we like a good competition," Nowicki said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Russia has denied accusations of limiting gas supplies to Europe in order to force Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, which still needs to be approved by EU regulators.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Russia is delivering on its contractual obligations.

"The demand is higher than supply. This is the reason. I think Russia is delivering what it promised but this is currently not enough. Could Russia deliver more? I don't know but we also have to keep in mind commercial thinking," Nowicki said.

Gas prices surged to a record high in September after global gas demand rose. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves as member states rely on imports for much of their gas supplies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe German European Union Company Germany Nord St. Petersburg Angela Merkel September Gas From

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

2 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

2 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

2 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.