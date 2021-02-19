UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Gas Demand Rising Amid Cold Winter - Russia's Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:37 PM

Europe's Gas Demand Rising Amid Cold Winter - Russia's Gazprom

Cold winter is pushing up Europe's demand for gas, with 27.6% more gas taken from storage already than in the entire last winter, Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Cold winter is pushing up Europe's demand for gas, with 27.6% more gas taken from storage already than in the entire last winter, Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday.

"As of now, as the heating season is at its height, 27.6 percent more gas has been taken from Europe's underground storage units than in all of last winter.

This bodes well for 2021 demand for Gazprom's gas," the company said.

In absolute numbers, 55.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been taken from the storage units.

"The freezing weather Europe is facing in February has exhausted gas supplies in the underground storage units. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the gas levels in European storage units were below 40 percent, even though 11 days ago they were at about 50 percent," the company said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Russia Europe Company February Gas All From Billion

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

18 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

19 minutes ago

Admin officers appointed in 42 police stations in ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly witnesses heated debate on food, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia May Start Delivering Sputnik V COVID-19 Vac ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.