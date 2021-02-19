Cold winter is pushing up Europe's demand for gas, with 27.6% more gas taken from storage already than in the entire last winter, Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Cold winter is pushing up Europe's demand for gas, with 27.6% more gas taken from storage already than in the entire last winter, Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday.

"As of now, as the heating season is at its height, 27.6 percent more gas has been taken from Europe's underground storage units than in all of last winter.

This bodes well for 2021 demand for Gazprom's gas," the company said.

In absolute numbers, 55.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been taken from the storage units.

"The freezing weather Europe is facing in February has exhausted gas supplies in the underground storage units. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the gas levels in European storage units were below 40 percent, even though 11 days ago they were at about 50 percent," the company said.