Europe's Gas Storage Filling Rate Falls Below 60% - GIE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) The daily filling rate of underground gas storage facilities in Europe has dropped below 60%, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The total volume of gas in the European gas storage facilities reached almost 65 billion cubic meters as of 05:00 GMT on March 4, GIE data shows, adding that the storage facilities were 59.

57% full, a decrease of 0.44% compared to the previous day.

At the same time, the filling rate of gas storages in the European Union is approximately 20% higher than the average for this day over the past five years. For comparison, in the 2021-2022 heating season, the filling rate fell below 60% on December 15.

