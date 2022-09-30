(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The daily filling rate of underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe fell to a minimum since April, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

According to the GIE, as of 04:00 GMT on September 29, UGS facilities in the European Union were filled by 88.25%, but only 0.18% were pumped per day.

Such low filling rates were observed only at the beginning of the season, which fully began in April, when European countries filled gas facilities by 0.12-0.

19% per day. In general, in September, the EU has been filling its reserves by 0.29% per day compared to 0.37% in August.

At the same time, Latvia, which has filled its storage facility by only 52.79% and still fails to meet the EU target of 80%, has been withdrawing gas from UGS facilities for the second day in a row. Denmark has also been tapping UGS facilities for three days in a row.

The target level of 80%, which is to be reached by November 1, has still been exceeded by 14 of the 18 EU countries that have UGS facilities.