UrduPoint.com

Europe's Natural Gas Reserves At Record High As Winter Heating Season Draws To End

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Europe's Natural Gas Reserves at Record High as Winter Heating Season Draws to End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) European natural gas storage was more than 60% full as of March 1, its highest seasonal level on record, according to data published by the association of European gas infrastructure operators on Sunday.

The association, known as Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), estimated the volume of gas still in storage at 66.

1 billion cubic meters, twice the volume retained at the end of the last heating season when gas levels dropped below 60% in mid-December.

Europe last saw its gas storage levels hover at around 60% during the 2019-2020 heating season when demand slumped. These are the biggest volumes ever left in storage since 2011.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said earlier this week that the mandated consumption cuts allowed the European Union to slash Russian pipeline gas imports, although it bought almost twice as much Russian liquefied natural gas in 2022 as it did in the previous year.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union March Gas Sunday Billion

