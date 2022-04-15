UrduPoint.com

Europe's UGS Reserves At Multi-Year Lows - Gazprom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Europe's UGS Reserves at Multi-Year Lows - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Over the past winter, Europe withdrew 51 billion cubic meters of gas from underground storage, that is, 107.8% of the volume pumped there in summer, ending the season on March 19 at one of the lowest levels in terms of reserves in many years, Gazprom said.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), the gas offtake season from European underground storage facilities ended on March 19. By this time, only 25.2 billion cubic meters of active gas remained in them. This is one of the lowest levels over the long-term observation period and by 5.5 billion cubic meters less compared to the same date in 2021," the company said on Telegram.

"During the past winter season, 51 billion cubic meters of gas were taken from European UGS facilities, that is 107.

8% of the volume that companies were able to pump in the summer of 2021," Gazprom added.

Replenishing Europe's underground gas storage facilities by the coming winter will require pumping in at least 63 billion cubic meters of gas, but even that is a very ambitious goal, Gazprom said.

"Even to reach the level of 90% storage capacity, which is declared as the target in the European Union, it is necessary to pump in 63 billion cubic meters of gas. However, this is very ambitious. In recent years, such a volume has not been pumped in a season, and it is not enough to guarantee the consumption peaks in the event of an abnormally cold winter," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union Company Same March Gas Event From Billion

Recent Stories

S.Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers search f ..

S.Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers search for missing

2 minutes ago
 South Korea to Lift COVID-19 Quarantine in May - H ..

South Korea to Lift COVID-19 Quarantine in May - Health Authorities

2 minutes ago
 DC visits wheat procurement centre

DC visits wheat procurement centre

2 minutes ago
 ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

ITP fines 2,827 unregistered vehicles

25 minutes ago
 Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP ..

Russian strike hits missile unit outside Kyiv: AFP

25 minutes ago
 Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of ..

Acting CCPO submits report on plea for recovery of 4 MPAs

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.