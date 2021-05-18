UrduPoint.com
Eurostar Secures 290 Mn Euro Rescue Package: Company

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Eurostar secures 290 mn euro rescue package: company

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Eurostar, operator of the trains that run under the Channel, said Tuesday that it had secured a 290-million-euro rescue package to keep it afloat while waiting for Covid-19 travel curbs to be lifted.

The company, which had been on the verge of bankruptcy, said the funds provided by shareholders and banks would "secure Eurostar's future".

