Eurostar secures 290 mn euro rescue package: company

Eurostar, operator of the trains that run under the Channel, said Tuesday that it had secured a 290-million-euro rescue package to keep it afloat while waiting for Covid-19 travel curbs to be lifted

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Eurostar, operator of the trains that run under the Channel, said Tuesday that it had secured a 290-million-euro rescue package to keep it afloat while waiting for Covid-19 travel curbs to be lifted.

The company, which had been on the verge of bankruptcy, said the funds provided by shareholders and banks would "secure Eurostar's future".