Eurostat Says Number Of Businesses Opened In EU Increased 1.6% By Q4 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Eurostat Says Number of Businesses Opened in EU Increased 1.6% by Q4 2021

The number businesses opened in the European Union increased 1.6% and the number of declared bankruptcies decreased by 0.7% at the end of 2021, the bloc's statistics agency, Eurostat, said on Thursday

"In the fourth quarter of 2021, registrations of new businesses in the EU increased by 1.6% compared with the previous quarter. On the other hand, declared bankruptcies decreased by 0.7%," Eurostat said.

"In the fourth quarter of 2021, registrations of new businesses in the EU increased by 1.6% compared with the previous quarter. On the other hand, declared bankruptcies decreased by 0.7%," Eurostat said.

According to the agency, the EU saw a 6% increase of business registrations in a two-year term despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting European economy, and a 23% decrease in bankruptcies over the period between the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2019.

The agency also noted the rise in the number of IT and transport company registration, adding that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest decrease of bankruptcy declarations was recorded in information and communication, industry and trade.

In December 2020, EU member states agreed on a long-term financial plan and a fund for the recovery of the European economy, which suffered significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020, EU leaders agreed on a 750 billion ($853 billion) emergency aid package to finance the recovery. The package provided an opportunity for issuing concessional loans and subsidies to the countries of the union.

