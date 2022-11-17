Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerated to Record 10.6% in October - Eurostat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries accelerated to a record 10.6% in October from 9.9% a month earlier, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

According to preliminary estimated, the inflation was expected at 10.

7%.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 10.6% in October 2022, up from 9.9% in September. A year earlier, the rate was 4.1%. European Union annual inflation was 11.5% in October 2022, up from 10.9% in September. A year earlier, the rate was 4.4%," the EU body said in a statement.