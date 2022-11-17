UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerated To Record 10.6% In October - Eurostat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries accelerated to a record 10.6% in October from 9.9% a month earlier, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

According to preliminary estimated, the inflation was expected at 10.

7%.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 10.6% in October 2022, up from 9.9% in September. A year earlier, the rate was 4.1%. European Union annual inflation was 11.5% in October 2022, up from 10.9% in September. A year earlier, the rate was 4.4%," the EU body said in a statement.

More Stories From Business

