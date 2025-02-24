Open Menu

Eurozone Annual Inflation Confirmed At 2.5% In January

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 2.5% in January

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The eurozone's annual consumer inflation rate for January was confirmed at a 6-month high of 2.5% according to a second reading released Monday.

Headline inflation accelerated from 2.4% in December, Eurostat data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained stable for the fifth consecutive month at 2.7%.

The cost of energy grew at the fastest pace since April 2023, by 1.9% year-on-year in January.

Inflation across the EU also hit a six-month high in January, reaching 2.8%.

The lowest annual rates were seen in Denmark (1.4%), Ireland, Italy and Finland (all 1.7%) while the highest rates were posted by Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.3%) and Croatia (5.0%).

On a monthly basis, the eurozone consumer price index fell 0.3%, matching the initial estimates.

