Eurozone Annual Inflation Drops to 9.2% in December 2022 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The euro area annual inflation amounted to 9.2% in December 2022, down from 10.1% in November, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 9.2% in December 2022, down from 10.1% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 5.0%," Eurostat said in a statement.

European Union annual inflation was 10.4% in December 2022, down from 11.1% in November, the statement added.

According to the statistics office, the lowest annual rates were recorded in Spain (5.5%), Luxembourg (6.

2%) and France (6.7%).

In December, food, alcohol and tobacco were the biggest contributors to the eurozone's annual inflation rate, followed by energy, services and non-energy industrial goods, the statement read.

The EU is currently facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.