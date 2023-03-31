UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Annual Inflation In March Slowed Down To 6.9% From 8.5% Month-on-Month - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries slowed down to 6.9% in March from 8.5% month-on-month, according to preliminary estimates of the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 6.9% in March 2023, down from 8.5% in February according to a flash estimate from Eurostat," the EU body said in a statement.

