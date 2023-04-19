- Home
- Business
- Eurozone Annual Inflation in March Slowed Down to 6.9% From 8.5% Month-on-Month - Eurostat
Eurozone Annual Inflation In March Slowed Down To 6.9% From 8.5% Month-on-Month - Eurostat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries slowed down to 6.9% in March from 8.5% month-on-month, according to the final estimate of the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat.
The figure coincided with the preliminary estimate.
"The euro area annual inflation rate was 6.9% in March 2023, down from 8.5% in February," the EU body said in a statement.