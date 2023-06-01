Eurozone Annual Inflation in May Slowed to 6.1% From 7% Month-on-Month - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries slowed down to 6.1% in May from 7% month-on-month, according to the preliminary estimate of the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 6.1% in May 2023, down from 7.0% in April," the EU body said in a statement.