Eurozone Annual Inflation In May Slowed To 6.1% From 7% Month-on-Month - Eurostat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Eurozone Annual Inflation in May Slowed to 6.1% From 7% Month-on-Month - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries slowed down to 6.1% in May from 7% month-on-month, according to the preliminary estimate of the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 6.1% in May 2023, down from 7.0% in April," the EU body said in a statement.

