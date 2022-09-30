Eurozone Annual Inflation Increases to Record 10% in September - Eurostat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries accelerated to a record 10% in September from 9.1% a month earlier, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Friday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.

0% in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August," the agency said in a flash estimate.

The main components of the inflation are energy with a rise of 40.8%, food, alcohol and tobacco with 11.8%, non-energy industrial goods with 5.6%, and services, which grew 4.3%, the agency added.