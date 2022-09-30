UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Annual Inflation Increases To Record 10% In September - Eurostat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Eurozone Annual Inflation Increases to Record 10% in September - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries accelerated to a record 10% in September from 9.1% a month earlier, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Friday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.

0% in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August," the agency said in a flash estimate.

The main components of the inflation are energy with a rise of 40.8%, food, alcohol and tobacco with 11.8%, non-energy industrial goods with 5.6%, and services, which grew 4.3%, the agency added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Euro August September From

Recent Stories

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

57 minutes ago
 Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA ..

Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.