Eurozone Annual Inflation Slows to 5.5% in June From 6.1% Month-on-Month - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The annual inflation in 19 eurozone countries slowed down to 5.5% in June from 6.1% month-on-month, according to the final estimate of the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, released on Wednesday.

The indicator coincided with the preliminary estimate.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 5.5% in June 2023, down from 6.1% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 8.6%," the EU body said in a statement.