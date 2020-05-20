Eurozone April Inflation Slows Down to 0.3% From 0.7% in March Amid COVID-19 - Statistics

Annual inflation in the 19 countries of the Eurozone in slowed down to 0.3 percent in April from the March level of 0.7 percent amid COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe, the latest Eurostat data showed on Wednesday

"In April 2020, a month marked by COVID-19 containment measures in all countries, the euro area annual inflation rate was 0.3%, down from 0.7% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%.

European Union annual inflation was 0.7% in April 2020, down from 1.2% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 1.9%," Eurostat said in a press release.

The press release noted that the lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in Slovenia, Cyprus, Estonia and Greece, while the highest ones Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

According to Eurostat, the highest contribution to the annual eurozone inflation rate in April came from food, alcohol, tobacco and services.