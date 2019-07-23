UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Banks Tightening Credit Taps: ECB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:18 PM

Eurozone banks tightening credit taps: ECB

Eurozone banks are tightening the criteria firms and households must meet to be granted loans, the European Central Bank said Tuesday, as policymakers weigh their response to stuttering growth

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Eurozone banks are tightening the criteria firms and households must meet to be granted loans, the European Central Bank said Tuesday, as policymakers weigh their response to stuttering growth.

Lenders upped their requirements of business borrowers and households seeking consumer credit between April and June, the quarterly poll of 144 banks showed.

Among the bloc's largest economies, Germany, France and Italy saw tighter standards for business loans, while Spain's remained flat and Netherlands-based banks reported easing.

Meanwhile standards for issuing mortgages remained on par with the first quarter in the eurozone average.

"Lower risk tolerance and, for loans to enterprises, higher risk perceptions, accompanied by higher cost of funds and balance sheet constraints, contributed to the tightening of credit standards across loan categories," the ECB commented in a statement.

On the demand side, the survey found companies' appetite for credit continued mounting in the second quarter, "supported by the low general level of interest rates and fixed investment" as well as mergers and acquisitions activity.

Meanwhile, demand for mortgages was buoyed by rising housing markets and consumer confidence, although growth in demand for consumer credit slowed slightly.

Banks expect steady or easing credit standards across categories in the third quarter, the survey found.

But hints that the flow of lending could be ebbing will be closely studied by ECB policymakers ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

Their actions in recent years, including setting interest rates at historic lows and executing a 2.6-trillion-euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying programme from 2015-18, have all been aimed at stimulating lending to the real economy.

They hoped credit-fuelled growth would indirectly boost inflation towards the central bank's target of just below 2.0 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Business France Bank Germany Spain Italy April June Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

20 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.