UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Business Activity Close To Stabilizing In December - IHS Markit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Eurozone Business Activity Close to Stabilizing in December - IHS Markit

Business activity in the Eurozone almost stabilized in December as growing manufacturing output covered for a continuous decrease in service sector activity, the IHS Markit data provider said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Business activity in the Eurozone almost stabilized in December as growing manufacturing output covered for a continuous decrease in service sector activity, the IHS Markit data provider said on Wednesday.

According to the company, its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Eurozone rose to 49.8 from November's 45.3. The manufacturing sector's output registered a score of 56.6 in December, up from 55.3 in the last month. The PMI index for services activity is at 47.3, compared to 41.7 in November. Any score over 50 indicates that a majority of businesses noted an expansion in activity when compared to the previous month.

"Eurozone business activity came close to stabilising in December as stronger manufacturing output growth helped to counter a further drop in service sector activity," IHS Markit said in a statement.

The company added that future output expectations have spiked to a 32-month high amid positive reports about the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Business expectations about output in the coming 12 months rose to the highest since April 2018. Sentiment about future prospects hit a 27-month high in the service sector and a 34-month high in manufacturing," the firm stated.

In November, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer published reports on Phase 3 trial results of their vaccines, prompting a wave of optimism about prospects for the next year.

As the COVID-19 epidemic unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process. To counter the deleterious economic ramifications of the disease, the EU plans to set up a recovery fund of about 750 billion Euros ($915 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company April November December 2018 From First Prudential Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

WHO warns of 'high risk' of virus resurgence in Eu ..

38 seconds ago

EU and UK narrow gaps on post-Brexit trade but no ..

40 seconds ago

Australia Appoints Special Investigator to Probe A ..

2 minutes ago

US, El Salvador Finalize Asylum Cooperation Agreem ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Invites Croatian Foreign Minister to Visit ..

2 minutes ago

Rising metal prices in int’l market hitting loca ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.